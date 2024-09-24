Left Menu

Quad Summit Highlights Stronger Strategic Alliances

The recently-held Quad summit emphasized the four nations' collective strengths, focusing on development, security, and technological advancements in the Indo-Pacific. US President Joe Biden hosted the event, attended by the Prime Ministers of India, Japan, and Australia. This strategic alignment aims for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2024 05:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 05:12 IST
  • United States

The recently-held Quad summit underscored the growing collective strength and cooperation between the United States, India, Japan, and Australia. Hosted by US President Joe Biden, the summit highlighted a strategic alignment focused on the Indo-Pacific region's sustainable development, stability, and prosperity.

US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) lauded the efforts of the four democracies, noting their commitment to issues such as semiconductors, AI, health security, clean energy, and quality infrastructure. The summit also spotlighted people-to-people ties through exchanges and educational fellowships as crucial components of the Quad's mission.

A notable initiative announced was the Quad Cancer Moonshot, specifically targeting cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific. The effort will see public and private sector investments in cancer research. Additionally, the Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network aims to enhance resilient supply chains and expedite disaster response efforts, positioning the Quad as a formidable force in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

