Surge in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Music Streams Amid Legal Woes
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' music streams increased by 18.3% following his recent arrest and indictment. Berklee College's George Howard attributes this to public curiosity. Combs is charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. Such spikes in streaming are common during controversies, evidenced also in the case of R. Kelly.
Sean "Diddy" Combs' music catalog has experienced an 18.3 per cent surge in streams since his recent arrest and the unsealing of an indictment against him, according to data from industry analytics firm Luminate. Known for his many musical aliases such as Diddy, Puff Daddy, and P Diddy, Combs' increased popularity parallels his legal troubles.
George Howard, a professor of music business management at Berklee College of Music, isn't surprised by the phenomenon. He compares streaming to a Google search, noting that listeners use it to satisfy their curiosity about the artist amid controversy.
Combs, who faces federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges, has pled not guilty. Meanwhile, his numerous business ventures, including the now-sold Revolt TV and Ciroc vodka, add to his public persona. This surge in streams mirrors similar cases, like R. Kelly, whose music saw a spike following accusations of misconduct.
