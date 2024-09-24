Brazil's Lula Calls for Global Climate Action Amiddomestic Fire Crisis

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil is set to urge the global community to intensify efforts against climate change during his address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. Concurrently, his administration faces intense scrutiny over its handling of unprecedented fires in the Amazon rainforest.

The Amazon experienced 38,000 fires last month, the highest number for any August since 2010, according to Brazil's space institute. September is poised to continue this worrying trend, with extensive smoke affecting cities as far as Sao Paulo. Lula has attributed these fires to criminal activity, promising harsher penalties for environmental violations.

His administration's response has been complicated by a prolonged strike at environmental regulator Ibama and mixed messages regarding environmental and energy policies. While Lula advocates for global environmental action, he has also discussed exploiting oil reserves near the Amazon River, raising concerns among environmentalists.

