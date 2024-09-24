Progressive Path: Don Bosco Church Strains at Catholic Boundaries
Don Bosco church in Halle, Belgium, is challenging Catholic doctrine by allowing women like Nancy Speeckaert to bless weddings and celebrate sacraments. As Pope Francis visits a country scarred by clerical abuse scandals, Don Bosco's progressive stance contrasts with traditional Catholic practices. The community aims to become an independent religious entity, prioritizing inclusivity.
The congregation at Don Bosco church solemnly took the holy host during a Sunday service blessed by Nancy Speeckaert, a woman. Previously, she set a precedent by blessing a wedding.
Excitement filled the parish, contrasting with Halle's Saint Martin's Basilica, which sees lower attendance. Pope Francis, visiting Belgium soon, confronts a church battling sexual abuse scandals. Progressive-minded Don Bosco diverged further, leading to its planned expulsion from the Catholic fold.
Speeckaert argued for modernizing outdated doctrines. Retired priest Rik Deville, advocating for abuse victims, and Rev. Guy De Keersmaecker's traditional stance highlight the church's divide. The Vatican's slow response to abuse charges fuels frustration as Don Bosco prepares for independence.
