Non-resident Indian Swept Away by Strong Alaknanda Current Near Badrinath Temple

A 40-year-old non-resident Indian who traveled from Malaysia to offer prayers at the Badrinath temple was swept away by the Alaknanda river's strong currents. The incident occurred at Gandhi Ghat, and while his father was rescued, his son remains missing. The family arrived in India for the Chardham yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:59 IST
A 40-year-old non-resident Indian, who had come along with his father from Malaysia to offer prayers at the Badrinath temple, was swept away by the strong current of the Alaknanda river near the Himalayan temple on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at the Gandhi Ghat in Badrinath Dham.

While his father, identified as Suresh Chandra, was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, his son Balraj Sethi has not yet been found. Chandra has been admitted to the nearby Vivekananda Hospital. The father-son duo from Malaysia along with four other members of their family had arrived in India on September 14 for the Chardham yatra. They reached Badrinath Dham on Tuesday for visiting other Himalayan temples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

