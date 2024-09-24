Left Menu

Tragic Gas Leak Claims Lives of Two Labourers in Borewell Accident

Two labourers, Chandrapal and Mahesh, tragically lost their lives due to a suspected gas leak inside a borewell they were repairing in Chola Road. Despite efforts by police, municipality, and fire department personnel, they could not be saved. Compensation of Rs 4 lakh has been announced for their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two labourers died of a suspected gas leak inside a borewell after they went down in it to restart a tube well here on Tuesday, officials said.

Chandrapal, 45, and Mahesh, 35, had been working on the Chola Road at a private tube well which had been non-operational for the past two months, a senior official said.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said, ''Today, they went down the borewell to turn it on, and it is believed that a gas leak caused the accident.'' ''Police, municipality and fire department retrieved their bodies from the site and took them to the Sikandrabad Community Health Centre, but the two could not be saved,'' Singh added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said each of the victims' next of kin will receive Rs 4 lakh each as compensation, the DM said.

''We will also coordinate with the tube well owners to ensure support for the victims' families,'' he added.

