Tragic Gas Leak Claims Lives of Two Labourers in Borewell Accident
Two labourers, Chandrapal and Mahesh, tragically lost their lives due to a suspected gas leak inside a borewell they were repairing in Chola Road. Despite efforts by police, municipality, and fire department personnel, they could not be saved. Compensation of Rs 4 lakh has been announced for their families.
- Country:
- India
Two labourers died of a suspected gas leak inside a borewell after they went down in it to restart a tube well here on Tuesday, officials said.
Chandrapal, 45, and Mahesh, 35, had been working on the Chola Road at a private tube well which had been non-operational for the past two months, a senior official said.
District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said, ''Today, they went down the borewell to turn it on, and it is believed that a gas leak caused the accident.'' ''Police, municipality and fire department retrieved their bodies from the site and took them to the Sikandrabad Community Health Centre, but the two could not be saved,'' Singh added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said each of the victims' next of kin will receive Rs 4 lakh each as compensation, the DM said.
''We will also coordinate with the tube well owners to ensure support for the victims' families,'' he added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telugu Star Mahesh Babu Invests in Nutraceutical Startup Fitday
GST Council agrees to form a GoM on compensation cess, says Sitharaman.
Delhi High Court Orders BSES to Pay Compensation for Electrocution Death
Former Police Chief Completes Compensation for 2019 Easter Attacks
Goa CM Announces Compensation for Deceased Fish Workers' Families