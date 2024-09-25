Left Menu

Vikramaditya Motwane’s Cyber Thriller 'CTRL' Promises Immersive Experience on Netflix

Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming cyber thriller 'CTRL', starring Ananya Panday, is set to release on Netflix on October 4. The film explores themes of technology and dependence, presenting its story in the unique screen life format. Co-starring Vihaan Samat, it delves into the lives of social media influencers and the blurred lines between online presence and reality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:46 IST
Vikramaditya Motwane’s Cyber Thriller 'CTRL' Promises Immersive Experience on Netflix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anticipation surrounds Vikramaditya Motwane's forthcoming cyber thriller, 'CTRL', which features Ananya Panday and is slated to debut on Netflix on October 4. The film's trailer, released by Netflix, introduces a narrative that probes our reliance on technology.

In 'CTRL', Panday and Vihaan Samat portray Nella and Joe, a social media influencer couple. The plot takes a dark turn when Nella, after being betrayed by Joe, opts to use an AI app to erase him from her life—only to have the app assume control.

Motwane, who collaborated with Avinash Sampath on the screenplay and Sumukhi Suresh on dialogues, emphasizes the immersive experience the film aims to offer. Produced by Saffron and Andolan in association with Travelin Bone, 'CTRL' promises a gripping watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024