Vikramaditya Motwane’s Cyber Thriller 'CTRL' Promises Immersive Experience on Netflix
Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming cyber thriller 'CTRL', starring Ananya Panday, is set to release on Netflix on October 4. The film explores themes of technology and dependence, presenting its story in the unique screen life format. Co-starring Vihaan Samat, it delves into the lives of social media influencers and the blurred lines between online presence and reality.
Anticipation surrounds Vikramaditya Motwane's forthcoming cyber thriller, 'CTRL', which features Ananya Panday and is slated to debut on Netflix on October 4. The film's trailer, released by Netflix, introduces a narrative that probes our reliance on technology.
In 'CTRL', Panday and Vihaan Samat portray Nella and Joe, a social media influencer couple. The plot takes a dark turn when Nella, after being betrayed by Joe, opts to use an AI app to erase him from her life—only to have the app assume control.
Motwane, who collaborated with Avinash Sampath on the screenplay and Sumukhi Suresh on dialogues, emphasizes the immersive experience the film aims to offer. Produced by Saffron and Andolan in association with Travelin Bone, 'CTRL' promises a gripping watch.
