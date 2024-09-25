SRM University-AP's Heartfelt Teacher's Day Tribute and Awards

SRM University-AP, known for its outstanding commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, celebrated Teacher's Day with a heartfelt tribute to its devoted faculty members. The event showcased the significant influence of teachers on students' academic and personal growth.

The celebration saw participation from key university figures, including Prof. V S Rao, Advisor; Dr. R Premkumar, Registrar; various deans, directors, faculty members, and students. Chief Guest Prof. Devang V Khakhar, ex-Director of IIT Bombay, delivered a virtual address emphasizing the critical role of faculty in an academic institution's success.

Outstanding Faculty Awards were given to several professors for their exceptional contributions, and the Five-Year Services Award honored the dedication of long-serving faculty members. The event concluded with mesmerizing student performances and token gifts for beloved teachers, reinforcing the strong bond between students and faculty at SRM University-AP.

(With inputs from agencies.)