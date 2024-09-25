Left Menu

SRM University-AP's Heartfelt Teacher's Day Tribute and Awards

SRM University-AP marked Teacher's Day with a grand celebration to honor its dedicated faculty. The event highlighted the profound impact of teachers on students' lives, featuring speeches, awards for exceptional faculty, and student performances. It underlined the university's commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:00 IST
SRM University-AP's Heartfelt Teacher's Day Tribute and Awards
  • Country:
  • India

SRM University-AP, known for its outstanding commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, celebrated Teacher's Day with a heartfelt tribute to its devoted faculty members. The event showcased the significant influence of teachers on students' academic and personal growth.

The celebration saw participation from key university figures, including Prof. V S Rao, Advisor; Dr. R Premkumar, Registrar; various deans, directors, faculty members, and students. Chief Guest Prof. Devang V Khakhar, ex-Director of IIT Bombay, delivered a virtual address emphasizing the critical role of faculty in an academic institution's success.

Outstanding Faculty Awards were given to several professors for their exceptional contributions, and the Five-Year Services Award honored the dedication of long-serving faculty members. The event concluded with mesmerizing student performances and token gifts for beloved teachers, reinforcing the strong bond between students and faculty at SRM University-AP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024