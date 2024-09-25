A Tribute to Chiranjeevi: The Megastar's Lasting Legacy

Superstar Aamir Khan recently went on record to express his admiration for Telugu film legend Chiranjeevi, a sentiment widely shared within the Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi, who has completed 156 films over a prolific 45-year career, remains a guiding star for many.

Khan joined Chiranjeevi on stage when the latter was awarded the Guinness World Certificate for being the most prolific film star in Indian cinema on September 22. Coincidentally, Chiranjeevi's debut film was released on the same day in 1978.

Directors and actors such as Venu Yeldandi and Bobby Kolli shared heartfelt stories about their interactions with Chiranjeevi, emphasizing his professionalism, humility, and unwavering work ethic. Their anecdotes highlight Chiranjeevi's enduring influence and the immense respect he commands in the industry.

