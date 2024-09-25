International Delegation Observes Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls Amid Controversy

A delegation of diplomats from 16 countries, including the US, Norway, and Singapore, arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to observe the ongoing assembly polls.

The delegation visited a polling station in the Ompora area of Budgam district soon after their arrival, officials reported.

Budgam's Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo, who also serves as the District Election Officer, briefed the delegation on the voting process.

The team included diplomats from Delhi-based missions representing the US, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and the Philippines, according to knowledgeable sources.

Most of the missions were represented by their Charge d'affaires and deputy chief of missions, with others represented by political officers at minister-counselor and counselor ranks.

This visit marks the first time since the onset of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir that foreign observers have been allowed to witness elections. The Centre intends to showcase a peaceful poll process and high voter turnout.

However, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah criticized the move, arguing that elections in J-K are an internal issue and questioning the need for foreign oversight.

Abdullah also remarked that participation in the elections occurred despite what he described as government harassment and humiliation of the populace.

The assembly elections are being held in three phases: the first phase concluded on September 18, the second phase ongoing as of Wednesday, and the third phase scheduled for October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

