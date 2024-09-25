Renowned Tamil Journalist Abdul Rahman Passes Away at 53

Renowned senior journalist Abdul Rahman of Tamil TV news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai tragically passed away in Karaikal on Wednesday following a brief illness.

The 53-year-old journalist's death has left a void, surviving family members include his wife, a daughter, and three sons. He had been ailing for some months, according to family sources.

Political leaders, including Lt Governor K.Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, expressed deep sorrow and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)