Renowned Tamil Journalist Abdul Rahman Passes Away at 53
Senior journalist Abdul Rahman from Tamil TV news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai died after a brief illness in Karaikal. The 53-year-old is survived by his wife, daughter, and three sons. Political leaders expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.
Renowned senior journalist Abdul Rahman of Tamil TV news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai tragically passed away in Karaikal on Wednesday following a brief illness.
The 53-year-old journalist's death has left a void, surviving family members include his wife, a daughter, and three sons. He had been ailing for some months, according to family sources.
Political leaders, including Lt Governor K.Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, expressed deep sorrow and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.
