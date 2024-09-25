Left Menu

Stars Shine at Citadel Universe Event: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lead Celebrations

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the Citadel universe cast to celebrate the launches of Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny. The event featured key figures like Anthony and Joe Russo. Citadel: Diana premieres on October 10, 2024, and Citadel: Honey Bunny on November 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:04 IST
Citadel: Diana, Citadel: Honey Bunny (Photo/Prime Video). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the cast and creative teams of the Citadel universe on Tuesday night to celebrate the impending releases of Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny. The event, held ahead of the worldwide premieres, saw Chopra, who portrays Nadia in Citadel's second season, rubbing shoulders with the franchise's executive producers Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and David Weil.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, starring as Honey in Citadel: Honey Bunny, was in attendance alongside directors Raj & DK and writer Sita R. Menon. The Italian series Citadel: Diana was also well-represented, with executive producer and showrunner Gina Gardini and lead actress Matilda De Angelis making an appearance. De Angelis takes on the role of Diana in the futuristic series set in Milan in 2030.

Citadel: Diana tells the story of Diana Cavalieri, a former agent of the independent global spy agency Citadel. Following the agency's downfall at the hands of Manticore, Diana is forced into hiding. When an opportunity to escape arises, she must trust Edo Zani, the son of a Manticore leader. The six-episode series will debut globally on Prime Video on October 10, 2024.

As for Citadel: Honey Bunny, it revolves around stuntman Bunny and actress Honey as they navigate a world of espionage and betrayal, ultimately reuniting to protect their daughter Nadia from past dangers. This series is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on November 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

