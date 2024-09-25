Pope Francis Expels 10 Members from Peruvian Catholic Movement Amid Abuse Investigation

Pope Francis took the extraordinary step on Wednesday of expelling ten people—a bishop, priests, and laypeople—from the troubled Sodalitium of Christian Life in Peru after a Vatican investigation divulged 'sadistic' abuses of power, authority, and spirituality.

Wednesday's move follows Francis' recent decision to expel the movement's founder, Luis Figari, for sodomizing his recruits. The Peruvian Bishops Conference announced the action, highlighting various forms of abuse, including physical violence, spiritual manipulation, authority abuse, and economic misuse.

The investigation, led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu, stems from accusations beginning in 2000 and more detailed revelations in a 2015 book. The Vatican called for justice and reparation while seeking forgiveness from the victims.

