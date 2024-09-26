Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Demands ST Status for Assam's Tea Tribes

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the tea tribe community, highlighting their significant cultural and economic contributions. Despite their recognized status in neighboring states, Assam continues to classify them as OBCs, depriving them of essential government benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-09-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 08:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has made a strong appeal to his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for the elevation of the tea tribe community to Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. In a detailed letter, Soren expressed deep concern over the marginalization of the 70 lakh tea tribe community, who despite their substantial contributions to Assam's economy and culture, remain classified as Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Soren highlighted that many of the tea tribe members have roots in Jharkhand and include ethnic groups like Santhali, Kuruk, Munda, and Oraon. These groups, he argued, meet the criteria for ST status due to their distinct cultural identity and vulnerability to exploitation.

Currently, classified as OBCs in Assam, the tea tribe community misses out on several crucial government benefits, including educational scholarships, housing subsidies, and healthcare schemes that are available to STs. Soren's letter emphasized the urgency of rectifying this historical injustice and ensuring the tea tribes of Assam receive the same rights and opportunities as other marginalised communities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

