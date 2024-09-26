Shri Deepak C Mehta Honored with ICC Lifetime Achievement Award for Leading India's Chemical Industry

Visionary industrialist and leader Shri Deepak C Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited, has been conferred the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Indian Chemical Council (ICC) at the 59th ICC Annual Awards Function in Mumbai. This distinguished accolade recognizes Shri Mehta's remarkable and sustained contribution to India's chemical manufacturing sector over several decades.

The ICC Lifetime Achievement Award acknowledges Shri Mehta's relentless pursuit of 'Responsible Chemistry', a philosophy he has championed throughout his career, which emphasizes sustainable and ethical practices within the chemical industry. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing India's chemical and petrochemical industries toward global recognition while fostering self-reliance in the nation's chemical production across many product lines to make in India to offer import substitution benefits to the nation.

The award was presented by Padma Vibhushan Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, a globally renowned scientist and researcher in polymer science and engineering, in the presence of eminent corporate leaders and academicians from across the country. Also present was Dr. Aniruddha Pandit, Vice Chancellor, ICT, Mumbai.

A Legacy of Leadership and Vision Shri Deepak C. Mehta has been a transformative force in the chemical industry. As a former President of the Indian Chemical Council and a key player in the Government of India's 'Task Force on Chemicals Industry,' he has championed India's rise as a global chemical manufacturing powerhouse. Currently leading as Chairman of the National Chemicals Committee and the Sector Skills Council at FICCI, his commitment to advancing the sector is unwavering.

From pioneering Make in India with cutting-edge processes like Fluorination and Hydrogenation to driving product excellence in Nitrates, Phenol, and PMMA, Shri Mehta is spearheading India's path to industrial resilience, self-reliance, and import substitution. His visionary leadership is not just shaping the future of the industry—it is generating jobs, enhancing skills, and uplifting society for a better tomorrow. The ICC award serves as a testament to Shri Mehta's visionary leadership in growing the Deepak Group into a leader in the chemical sector and his continued advocacy for the industry's future. Under his guidance, Deepak Nitrite has flourished, adhering to the principles of sustainable growth and innovation.

Shri Deepak C Mehta's Acceptance Speech: A Vision for the Future Sharing his thoughts upon receiving the award, Shri Deepak C Mehta reflected on the past accomplishments and expressed his ambitions for the future of India's chemical industry. In an inspiring and personal message, he said: ''The Indian chemical manufacturing sector is poised for tremendous growth, and Deepak Group will continue to work on Responsible Chemistry for sustainable prosperity. I have always believed that Ethics, Aesthetics, and Economics all go hand in hand. This has been my guiding principle—ensuring that as we grow, we do so responsibly I have faith in the cradle-to-cradle approach—where we see waste not as an endpoint but as an opportunity for regeneration. If you create a surplus, the market will take care of them. So, if you dream of doing something - make it world-scale & world style. As we make in India - we also Make it for India and the World. '' This award is a crowning achievement in a long and illustrious career, but for Shri Mehta, it marks yet another milestone in his ongoing journey to revolutionize India's chemical landscape. The award is cherished on a personal note as ICC had conferred this illustrious Lifetime Achievement Award to Shri Deepak Mehta's father & inspiring mentor, Late Shri Chimanlal K Mehta, decade ago.

