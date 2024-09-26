Rahul Gandhi Targets RSS and BJP in Fiery Haryana Rally

In a spirited address in Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi charged the RSS with posing a threat to the Constitution, vowing that his party would not allow its subversion.

He lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mocking his previous statements about having a direct connection with God, and criticized the BJP government for mishandling issues ranging from farmers' rights to the Agnipath scheme and unemployment. Gandhi promised a minimum support price for farmers and highlighted the party's commitment to providing Rs 2,000 per month to women and an old age pension of Rs 6,000.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Kumari Selja joined Gandhi in rallying support in Assandh, urging the public to vote for a regime change, emphasizing the misgovernance of the BJP in the last decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)