Tragic Drownings During Bihar's Jivitputrika Festival Claim 46 Lives

At least 46 people, including 37 children, drowned during the holy dip in rivers and ponds in various Bihar districts during the Jivitputrika festival. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced compensation for the families of the deceased. The drownings occurred in 15 districts, with Aurangabad reporting the highest number of deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least 46 people, including 37 children, drowned while taking a holy dip in rivers and ponds across several districts in Bihar during the 'Jivitputrika' festival, officials disclosed on Thursday.

The tragic incidents took place in 15 districts during the festival held on Wednesday. Women fast during the three-day 'Jivitputrika' festival for the well-being of their children and engage in holy dips.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. The process for disbursing the compensation has commenced, and the families of eight deceased have already received payments, according to an official statement.

Drowning cases were reported from East and West Champaran, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj, and Arwal districts, with Aurangabad reporting the highest number of eight deaths.

Aurangabad District Magistrate Srikant Shastri said, "The district administration makes adequate arrangements for all those who visit dedicated ghats of rivers/ponds during the 'Jivitputrika' festival. Problems arise when people go to local ghats, which are not prepared by the administration."

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir echoed Shastri's views, stating, "We repeatedly request people to visit only those ghats that are maintained by the district administration." Saran district reported four deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

