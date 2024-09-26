CM Eknath Shinde Attends 'Dharmaveer 2' Premiere in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde graced the premiere of the Marathi film 'Dharmaveer 2'. Previously, actor and producer Bobby Deol unveiled the film's poster alongside Shinde and the cast and crew in Mumbai.

The sequel, following its predecessor's success, aims to explore the life and legacy of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Key figures such as Prasad Oak, who reprises his role as Dighe, and director Pravin Tarde, attended the event, receiving accolades for their work in the biographical drama's first instalment.

Producers Mangesh Desai from Saahil Motion Arts and Umesh Bansal, Chief Business Officer of Zee, were also present. Bobby Deol expressed excitement and gratitude, saying, 'It's an honour to be part of this celebration,' and congratulated CM Shinde on his two successful years in government.

Directed by Pravin Tarde, the original film was a commercial hit and praised for its authentic portrayal of Anand Dighe's life. The sequel promises to delve into new aspects of Dighe's political journey and legacy.

With preparations in full swing, the film's release is set for August 9, continuing the cinematic tribute to Anand Dighe.

