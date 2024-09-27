Entertainment News Roundup: From Charges to Premieres and Comebacks

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Somali-Canadian rapper K'naan has been charged with sexual assault in Quebec City dating back to 2010. The charge centers around an alleged incident involving a woman in her twenties, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

A new film, 'Sevap/Mitzvah,' has premiered in Sarajevo, focusing on the interfaith cooperation between Muslims and Jews during wartime. Directed by Sabina Vajraca, the film highlights a true story of a Muslim woman helping a Jewish family escape Nazi-occupied Sarajevo.

Nintendo is set to open a new museum next week in Uji, near Kyoto. Fans can explore artifacts and gain insights into the gaming giant's evolution from a card-maker to a global powerhouse in video game development.

Kate Winslet stars as WWII photographer Elizabeth 'Lee' Miller in the film 'Lee.' Winslet, who also co-produced the film, shared how deeply she connected with Miller's determination and resilience.

British band Radiohead is reworking their 2003 album 'Hail to the Thief' for a new stage adaptation of Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' set to premiere in Manchester.

Francis Ford Coppola defends his science fiction film 'Megalopolis,' arguing it offers a unique narrative unlike conventional films. Despite harsh criticism, Coppola believes the film will resonate with audiences.

Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role in the 'Joker' sequel, 'Joker: Folie a Deux.' This installment explores deeper musical elements, setting it apart from its predecessor.

The British band The Cure has released their first new track in 16 years, 'Alone,' and confirmed the upcoming release of their album 'Songs of a Lost World.'

TV comedies are facing significant challenges as Hollywood studios are cutting back on new series, focusing more on drama in the current content landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)