Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, imprisoned for involvement in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, seeks to have his remaining sentence served under house arrest. The Kuala Lumpur High Court is set to rule on this matter and an ongoing major trial involving Najib's role in 1MDB.
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak is at a critical juncture as he awaits a court decision on whether he can serve the remainder of his sentence at home. Sentenced to 12 years in jail for corruption related to the 1MDB scandal, his punishment was halved by a pardons board in 2022.
The Kuala Lumpur High Court will decide if an 'addendum order' from the former king, converting his sentence to house arrest, will be enforced. A ruling favorable to Najib could impact current leader Anwar Ibrahim, who campaigned on an anti-corruption platform.
Investigations revealed that billions were embezzled from the state fund 1MDB, with over $1 billion reportedly linked to Najib. On December 26, the court will also rule on additional charges against him for corruption and money laundering, potentially increasing his jail time.
