Left Menu

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, imprisoned for involvement in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, seeks to have his remaining sentence served under house arrest. The Kuala Lumpur High Court is set to rule on this matter and an ongoing major trial involving Najib's role in 1MDB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 05:57 IST
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal
Najib Razak

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak is at a critical juncture as he awaits a court decision on whether he can serve the remainder of his sentence at home. Sentenced to 12 years in jail for corruption related to the 1MDB scandal, his punishment was halved by a pardons board in 2022.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court will decide if an 'addendum order' from the former king, converting his sentence to house arrest, will be enforced. A ruling favorable to Najib could impact current leader Anwar Ibrahim, who campaigned on an anti-corruption platform.

Investigations revealed that billions were embezzled from the state fund 1MDB, with over $1 billion reportedly linked to Najib. On December 26, the court will also rule on additional charges against him for corruption and money laundering, potentially increasing his jail time.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025