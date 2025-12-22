Left Menu

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing a sanctioned oil tanker, Bella 1, in international waters near Venezuela. The vessel is part of Venezuela's 'dark fleet' evading sanctions. This marks another step in Trump's campaign against Venezuelan oil trade, affecting geopolitical risks and oil prices globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 06:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 06:26 IST
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Coast Guard is actively pursuing a sanctioned oil tanker near Venezuela, identified as Bella 1 by sources. This marks the second such operation over the weekend, adding to increasing tension over Venezuela's oil sanctions evasion.

Bella 1, a sanctioned vessel linked to Iran, was empty when approaching Venezuela, according to TankerTrackers.com. The U.S. continues to put pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with President Trump recently announcing a 'blockade' against sanctioned oil tankers.

The capture of vessels increases geopolitical risks, prompting concerns about oil prices and export volumes. However, White House officials assure U.S. consumers that these actions will not hike domestic oil prices significantly. Analysts warn of potential impacts on Venezuela's oil revenue and market dynamics.

