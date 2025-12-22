Left Menu

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

The Japanese yen neared record lows against the euro and fell sharply against the U.S. and Australian dollars after a rate hike by the Bank of Japan. Despite this, cautious remarks by Governor Kazuo Ueda left the market awaiting more decisive guidance on future policy moves.

The yen plunged close to a record low against the euro on Monday as the Bank of Japan sent markets reeling with a recent interest rate hike. Yet, cautious comments by Governor Kazuo Ueda offer little clarity on future rate hikes, leaving investors uncertain.

Despite Japan's top currency diplomat warning of possible intervention in the foreign exchange market, the yen continues to slump. The BOJ's decision to increase the policy rate to 0.75% has not fortified the currency but rather fueled a selloff in Japanese government bonds, driving the 10-year yield to levels unseen since 1999.

While the central bank's statement mentioned potential further tightening, Ueda's press conference failed to provide new insights. This lack of clarity led to further declines of the yen by over 1% against major currencies. Market analysts like Tony Sycamore noted investor disappointment, predicting more challenges ahead for the yen.

