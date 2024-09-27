Controversy Surrounds Koragajja Daiva Film by Award-Winning Director Sudheer Attavar

Award-winning author and filmmaker Sudheer Attavar faces controversy over his latest film about Koragajja Daiva. Some residents of Tulunadu, where the deity is worshipped, demand a ban, alleging it ridicules their traditions. However, Attavar asserts his devotion and commitment to portraying the deity's incredible story.

Attavar recounted considerable hurdles during filming, such as attacks that halted production and resulted in significant financial losses. “It was never my intention to mock the Daivaradhane tradition. I even sought permission by performing a 'buta kola' before shooting,” he clarified.

The film, slated for a December release, represents 18 months of meticulous research, including interviews with experts and tribal members connected to Koragajja. Notable actors like Bhavya, Shruthi, Sandip Soparrkar, and Kabir Bedi are cast, with Bedi playing the 800-year-old character Udyavara Arasu. Producers Trivikrama Sapalya and Vidyadhar Shetty significantly contributed to the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)