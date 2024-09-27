Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana Unveils Festive Song 'Jachdi'

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana has released a new song, 'Jachdi,' as a gift to his fans this festive season. The track features Pashmina Roshan and combines Punjabi and Garba tunes. It's directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, with lyrics by Youngveer and composition by Goldboy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:11 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana Unveils Festive Song 'Jachdi'
Ayushmann Khurrana
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday unveiled his latest track 'Jachdi,' presenting it as a festive gift to his fans. The music video features Pashmina Roshan and marks Khurrana's third collaboration with Warner Music India.

The song, directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, boasts lyrics by Youngveer and composition by Goldboy, with additional beats by Dhol Duo Hanif and Aslam. Khurrana described 'Jachdi' as 'one of a kind' for its unique blend of Punjabi and Garba music.

Recently seen in 'Dream Girl 2,' Khurrana is set to embark on a North America Tour starting November 15, with performances scheduled in cities like Chicago, New York, and Toronto. Pashmina Roshan, who made her acting debut this year with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound,' stars alongside Khurrana in the new music video.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024