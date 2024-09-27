Ayushmann Khurrana Unveils Festive Song 'Jachdi'

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday unveiled his latest track 'Jachdi,' presenting it as a festive gift to his fans. The music video features Pashmina Roshan and marks Khurrana's third collaboration with Warner Music India.

The song, directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, boasts lyrics by Youngveer and composition by Goldboy, with additional beats by Dhol Duo Hanif and Aslam. Khurrana described 'Jachdi' as 'one of a kind' for its unique blend of Punjabi and Garba music.

Recently seen in 'Dream Girl 2,' Khurrana is set to embark on a North America Tour starting November 15, with performances scheduled in cities like Chicago, New York, and Toronto. Pashmina Roshan, who made her acting debut this year with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound,' stars alongside Khurrana in the new music video.

(With inputs from agencies.)