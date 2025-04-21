Left Menu

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

MP Bimol Akoijam emphasized that Manipur's normalcy depends on unrestricted movement for citizens. Restrictions, especially in sacred hill areas, affect Meitei community rights, highlighting governance concerns as ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo escalate. Akoijam criticized Parliament for blocking discussion on President's Rule in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-04-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 10:31 IST
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Restoring normalcy in Manipur hinges on ensuring the free movement of people, according to Inner Manipur Lok Sabha MP Bimol Akoijam.

In addressing reporters, Akoijam highlighted the restrictions imposed by certain groups on accessing sacred sites, which he described as a fundamental rights issue rather than a communal one.

Akoijam emphasized that without the free movement of people and the return of internally displaced individuals, the state cannot achieve peace. The ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, marked by over 250 deaths, continues to challenge governance in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025