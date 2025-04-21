Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur
MP Bimol Akoijam emphasized that Manipur's normalcy depends on unrestricted movement for citizens. Restrictions, especially in sacred hill areas, affect Meitei community rights, highlighting governance concerns as ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo escalate. Akoijam criticized Parliament for blocking discussion on President's Rule in the state.
Restoring normalcy in Manipur hinges on ensuring the free movement of people, according to Inner Manipur Lok Sabha MP Bimol Akoijam.
In addressing reporters, Akoijam highlighted the restrictions imposed by certain groups on accessing sacred sites, which he described as a fundamental rights issue rather than a communal one.
Akoijam emphasized that without the free movement of people and the return of internally displaced individuals, the state cannot achieve peace. The ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, marked by over 250 deaths, continues to challenge governance in Manipur.
