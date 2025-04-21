Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

In a significant step towards strengthening its national climate change response, Iraq has intensified efforts to embed climate adaptation concepts within its education system. On 14–15 April 2025, the Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF), convened a pivotal national training workshop titled “Integrating Climate Adaptation Concepts into Public Education Curricula.” The event took place in Baghdad and brought together key stakeholders to explore how Iraq's educational institutions can become engines for climate resilience.

A National Priority for Climate-Resilient Education

The two-day workshop featured robust participation from the Ministries of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research, alongside international partners such as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), environmental experts, university faculty, and curriculum developers. The primary aim was to equip Iraq’s educational and academic personnel with the tools and knowledge necessary to integrate climate adaptation principles into school and university curricula—an effort that aligns with Iraq’s commitments under the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

During the opening session, Mr. Youssef Mueid, Director of the Climate Change Directorate at the Ministry of Environment, underscored the importance of climate adaptation as a central pillar of Iraq’s national climate strategy. “Climate change is not a distant threat; it is a present reality. Preparing future generations to understand and respond to these changes is a national priority,” he emphasized.

Mr. Yasir Mohammed, UNEP Representative and Environmental Expert in Iraq, reinforced this sentiment by highlighting the transformative role education can play in building resilient communities. “Education is the foundation of long-term climate adaptation. By empowering educators and students, we can foster a society that is better prepared to face environmental challenges,” he said.

Capacity Building for a Sustainable Future

Throughout the workshop, participants engaged in interactive sessions, group discussions, and hands-on exercises focused on integrating environmental and climate change concepts into various educational levels. Experts shared international best practices on curriculum development, climate pedagogy, and community-based adaptation strategies.

UNEP's contribution was pivotal, offering technical assistance, training modules, and policy advice. The agency's support is part of its broader mission to help countries like Iraq mainstream environmental priorities across all sectors, particularly education. UNEP has been instrumental in fostering South-South cooperation, enabling knowledge exchange between countries facing similar climate challenges.

A Roadmap for Implementation

The workshop culminated in the presentation of group work outcomes, including a proposed national action plan to institutionalize climate education. Key components of the action plan include:

Formation of specialized technical committees within the Ministries of Education and Higher Education to guide the curriculum revision process.

Development of age-appropriate educational materials on climate adaptation and environmental sustainability.

Organizing follow-up training sessions for educators at local and regional levels.

Fostering partnerships with universities, NGOs, and international organizations to support curriculum reform and research initiatives.

Participants collectively emphasized the need for ongoing cooperation among government bodies, academic institutions, and civil society organizations to mainstream climate education across Iraq. They also advocated for policy coherence to ensure that climate adaptation is embedded in national development strategies and education reforms.

Looking Ahead

This training workshop marks a vital milestone in Iraq’s environmental journey. As one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change—ranging from prolonged droughts to extreme heat and water scarcity—Iraq’s commitment to climate-resilient education is a hopeful signal of long-term change.

By empowering educators and students with climate knowledge and adaptive skills, Iraq is investing in a generation that will not only understand the climate crisis but will also be prepared to lead innovative solutions.

The Ministry of Environment, UNEP, and GCF reaffirmed their commitment to continuing this collaboration, with upcoming initiatives aimed at scaling these efforts nationwide. As the global community edges closer to the 2030 deadline for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, Iraq’s actions serve as a model for how climate adaptation and education can intersect to shape a more resilient future.