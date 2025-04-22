Left Menu

Abdullah Vows Relief Following Devastating Flash Floods in Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah plans to request the Centre to declare Ramban a 'disaster zone' after flash floods and landslides devastated the area. Efforts are concentrated on immediate relief, clearing roads, and restoring services. Abdullah criticized local BJP leaders for politicizing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:35 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced plans to petition the Centre to designate Ramban as a 'disaster zone' following catastrophic flash floods and landslides that struck the hilly district.

Abdullah emphasized prioritizing immediate relief efforts and the clearance of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Despite the administration's rapid response, local residents expressed their grievances over inadequate government assistance. The chief minister urged cooperation among political parties, criticizing local BJP leaders for politicizing the tragedy.

Efforts are underway to rehabilitate affected families and restore essential services, as Abdullah continues to assess the damage and coordinate with local officials to expedite recovery and relief measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

