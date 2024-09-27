Junior Doctors Rally for Justice: West Bengal Medics Demand Accountability

Junior doctors in West Bengal have announced an extensive rally in Kolkata on October 2, pressing for justice for a medic who was allegedly raped and murdered at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to Debasish Halder, another junior doctor, protest rallies will also be staged across the state on September 29, a day before the Supreme Court hearing on the case.

The announcement came during a mass convention organized by the junior doctors at SSKM Hospital. The mega rally will start from College Square and proceed to Esplanade, concluding with a public meeting.

A significant number of senior and junior doctors, along with members of other professions, attended the convention. The organizers reported previous denials of permission for the event at various venues.

Junior doctors had earlier ceased work for over a month after the medic's body was found in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The CBI has arrested former hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal following a Calcutta High Court order. The hospital falls under Tala police station's jurisdiction.

