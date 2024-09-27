Left Menu

Titan Disaster: Profits vs. Safety Debate Intensifies Amid Testimonies

Testimonies reveal contrasting views on profit versus safety in the operation of the Titan submersible, which imploded, killing five people. Some accused the company of ignoring warning signs, while others highlighted a spirit of exploration. The Coast Guard is investigating the disaster's cause as families sue for gross negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:11 IST
Witnesses testified that the company that operated an experimental deep-water submersible that imploded, killing five people, put profits over safety and ignored warning signs before the disaster. Several company officials, meanwhile, spoke of the explorer spirit and taking calculated risks to push humankind's boundaries.

Those different viewpoints emerged as the Coast Guard panel on Friday wrapped up two weeks of testimony on the Titan disaster last year. The panel is tasked with determining why the carbon-fiber submersible was lost 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) deep on the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic.

Testimony painted contrasting images of greed and hubris as OceanGate sought out wealthy clients for its submersible made from carbon fiber—a material that was untested at such depths—versus modern-day explorers who carefully considered risks as they sought to open the deepest depths of the world's oceans to more people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

