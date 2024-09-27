Intensified Airstrikes: Israeli Assault Rocks Beirut Suburbs

A series of intense Israeli airstrikes hit one of Beirut's heavily-populated southern suburbs on Friday, with blasts heard throughout the Lebanese capital.

Thick black smoke billowed from the area, although the precise target remained unclear.

The explosion was so powerful that it rattled windows and shook houses 30 kilometers north of Beirut. Ambulances, with sirens wailing, rushed to the scene.

The strike occurred just one hour after the funeral of a prominent Hezbollah commander who was killed a day earlier.

Earlier that day, an Israeli airstrike killed a family of nine in a Lebanese border village, adding to Lebanon's rising death toll. The region faces a potential all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, driving tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN, vowing to continue degrading Hezbollah along the Lebanon border, stifling hopes for a cease-fire.

This week, Israel intensified its airstrikes in Lebanon, citing the necessity to end over 11 months of Hezbollah's rocket fire into its territory. Officials have not ruled out a ground invasion to push the militant group away from the border, evidenced by the mobilization of thousands of troops.

Lebanese fear a repeat of the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war or worse, devastation similar to that in Gaza.

Health Minister Firass Abiad reported at least 25 deaths on Friday, bringing the week's total to over 720, including dozens of women and children.

The Israeli military confirmed dozens of strikes across southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah rocket launchers and infrastructure, while Hezbollah fired rockets toward northern Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)