Andrew Scott's One-Man ‘Uncle Vanya’ to Make American Debut Off-Broadway

Andrew Scott, renowned for his roles in Fleabag and Ripley, is set to bring his one-man adaptation of Uncle Vanya to Off-Broadway this spring, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The production marks the American debut of this unique performance, where Scott takes on every character in the classic Chekhov play.

Following a successful stint in London's West End in 2023 and a filmed live version, the show is now poised to captivate New York audiences. It will commence on March 11, 2025, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with the official opening night slated for March 18, according to the publication.

This limited run will span eight weeks, offering fans a rare opportunity to see Scott's ambitious portrayal of one of Chekhov's most cherished works. The adaptation was co-created by Scott and Simon Stephens, known for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, with contributions from designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates.

The narrative follows an ageing professor and his young wife as they visit a rural estate managed by Vanya and his niece, Sonya. As family tensions escalate and romantic entanglements ensue, a plan to sell the estate threatens the balance. This will be the second recent adaptation of Uncle Vanya to reach New York, following the Lincoln Center's Broadway revival starring Steve Carell and William Jackson Harper, which concluded its run in June.

Scott's stage credentials include starring roles in West End productions of Hamlet and Sea Wall. His last Broadway appearance was in The Vertical Hour in 2006. With Uncle Vanya, Scott continues to demonstrate his versatility and commitment to challenging roles. The production is presented by Wessex Grove, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Kater Gordon, with Wagner Johnson Productions as executive producers.

The Lucille Lortel Theatre, located in Manhattan's West Village, has hosted several acclaimed productions, such as Hold On To Me Darling starring Adam Driver, and recent plays like Oh Mary! and Danny and the Deep Blue Sea featuring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)