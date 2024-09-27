Tragic Electrocution Claims Four Lives in Jalpaiguri District
Four members of a family in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district were electrocuted after attempting to save their cow from a live wire. Paresh Das, his wife Dipali, son Mithun, and grandson Suman succumbed to the accident. The incident occurred as Mithun tried to rescue the cow, leading to the electrocution of all involved.
Tragedy struck in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district as four family members were electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire. The incident happened at Takimari in the evening, according to police reports.
The victims were identified as Paresh Das (60), his wife Dipali, son Mithun (30), and grandson Suman (2). It all began when Mithun tried to save their cow from a live wire that was submerged in water outside their shed. As he attempted the rescue, he was electrocuted.
Upon hearing Mithun's cries, Paresh and Dipali rushed to help, only to be electrocuted as well. Suman, who was with Dipali, also perished in the incident. Mithun's wife was reportedly not at home at the time. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
