Maggie Smith Passes Away at 89, Leaving a Legacy from Shakespeare to 'Harry Potter'

Britain's Maggie Smith, one of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, famed for roles spanning Shakespeare, 'Harry Potter', and 'Downton Abbey', has died at the age of 89. Her family confirmed the news on Friday.

Smith was one of a select few to secure the treble of an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony during her illustrious seven-decade career on stage and screen. Known for her sharp intelligence and waspish wit, she became a lauded star. King Charles led the tributes, expressing deep sadness over her passing.

'As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join those worldwide in remembering her many great performances and the warmth and wit that shone through both on and off stage,' the monarch said. Prime Minister Keir Starmer also lauded her, noting Smith 'introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career.'

(With inputs from agencies.)