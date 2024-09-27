Tripura CM Stresses on Bangladesh’s Reliance on India and Tourism Initiatives

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized on Friday that Bangladesh's situation cannot improve without India's support.

During a government function on World Tourism Day, he remarked on the need for Bangladeshis to remember India's pivotal role in their independence.

'There is no point in talking about Bangladesh. We thought that flight services to Bangladesh would start by now, but the present situation there... It will happen for sure someday as without India, Bangladesh's situation cannot improve. They should understand the kind of sacrifices our Army made, and the help our people provided for Bangladesh's independence. It shouldn't be forgotten,' he said.

'I will ask them repeatedly, remember how the people of Tripura helped for your independence. We provided help in every way possible... It cannot go on like the way things are in Bangladesh,' he added.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by his government to promote tourism, Saha mentioned plans to convert the Old Governor House, Pushpabant Palace, into a five-star hotel while preserving its historical significance.

'A team from the Taj group visited the state and saw the structure built by Birendra Kishore Manikya Bahadur. They are keen to turn the historic structure into a five-star hotel,' he stated.

Saha also emphasized the importance of professionalism in the tourism sector.

'Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a hotel management institute in West Tripura in 2022. I hope the students who are studying in the institute will contribute to the booming tourism industry of the state,' he remarked.

In 2023-24, 4.69 lakh tourists visited the state, including 76,000 from foreign nations, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)