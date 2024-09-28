Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor Promises Fresh Take with Vishal Bhardwaj in New Film

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor reveals his upcoming film with director Vishal Bhardwaj marks a departure from their previous dark projects. The untitled movie, featuring Triptii Dimri and backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, promises to be a big action commercial entertainer.

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has announced his upcoming feature film with frequent collaborator, director Vishal Bhardwaj, deviates from their past 'dark and broody' projects.

The duo, known for critically acclaimed films like 'Kaminey' (2009), 'Haider' (2014), and 'Rangoon' (2017), is now working on what Kapoor describes as an 'interesting' and more accessible project.

'It's the most relatable subject we've chosen. In the past, our films have been extremely intense, but this one should engage a broader audience,' Kapoor told PTI during a group media interaction at the IIFA Utsavam 2024.

Kapoor also highlighted the challenges and rewards of working with Bhardwaj. 'Working with Vishal sir is always earth-shatteringly challenging. Some of my best work is with him, enabling me to explore different avatars as an actor,' Kapoor added.

The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and features Triptii Dimri as the female lead. It is touted to be a 'big action commercial entertainer.'

