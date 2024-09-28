Left Menu

Shabana Azmi Highlights Contradictions in Women's Empowerment in India

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi spoke about the progress and challenges of women's empowerment in India at the IIFA Utsavam. She highlighted the diverse and contradictory experiences of women across different centuries and regions in the country, addressing issues of safety and exploitation.

Updated: 28-09-2024 12:09 IST
women empowerment

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi underscored the progress and challenges in women's empowerment in India at the IIFA Utsavam green carpet event.

Azmi, whose career spans five decades, emphasized the contradictory experiences faced by women across various centuries and regions of the nation.

Her comments were made in the context of recent incidents, including the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, and the Justice Hema Committee report on women's exploitation in the Malayalam film industry.

