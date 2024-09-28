Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Beloved British Actress Maggie Smith

Actors and photographers pay tribute to veteran British actress Maggie Smith who passed away at 89. Known for her roles in 'Harry Potter' and 'Downton Abbey,' Smith leaves a lasting legacy. Photographer Ishika Mohan Motwane recalls her experiences photographing Smith on the set of 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.'

28-09-2024
Veteran British actress Maggie Smith, known for her iconic roles in ''Harry Potter'' and ''Downton Abbey,'' passed away at the age of 89 on Friday in a London hospital.

Renowned actors, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday, expressed their admiration for the Oscar-winning actress through heartfelt tributes on social media. Kareena captioned a post with Smith's image, writing ''Forever in power,'' and quoted a memorable line from ''Downton Abbey,'' highlighting Smith's wit and strength. Ananya also paid her respects with a simple red heart emoticon.

Independent photographer Ishika Mohan Motwane shared touching anecdotes about her time photographing Smith during the production of ''The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel'' in 2012. Mohan remembered Smith's sharp wit, humor, and the challenge of capturing her image due to her dislike of being photographed. Despite this, she fondly recalled Smith as a ''force to reckon with'' and felt honored to work with her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

