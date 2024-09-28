India Pledges NRs 474 Million for 12 High Impact Community Development Projects in Nepal

India has pledged NRs 474 million to build 12 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal across education, health, agriculture, drinking water, and culture, according to an official statement.

The Embassy of India and Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Friday for the projects, which include school buildings, a multipurpose foundation, and critical infrastructure such as the Basepu-Hulu Water Supply Project and the Rapti Eye Hospital's Operation Theatre Building.

Implemented through local authorities, these projects aim to improve educational, healthcare, agricultural, and cultural facilities for local communities. Since 2003, India has undertaken over 563 HICDPs in Nepal, emphasizing sustained development efforts.

