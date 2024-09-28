Surge of Hilsa Fish Imports From Bangladesh for Durga Puja

In a significant boost for fish lovers in West Bengal, more than 50 metric tonnes of Hilsa have arrived from Bangladesh just in time for Durga Puja festivities. Importers revealed that this is part of an interim allowance by Bangladesh's government, which is expected to increase the import total to over 2,000 metric tonnes by mid-October.

Syed Anwar Maqsood, secretary of the Fish Importers' Association, confirmed that the initial consignment has already been distributed across wholesale markets in Kolkata and surrounding districts. He added that another consignment of a similar amount is due to arrive shortly, although customers have expressed dissatisfaction with the current size and taste of the fish.

Despite these concerns, the demand for Hilsa remains high. Bangladesh's interim government has adjusted its export policy, agreeing to send up to 3,000 tonnes to India. This decision comes as a goodwill gesture to mark the Durga Puja, a tradition that has continued for several years.

(With inputs from agencies.)