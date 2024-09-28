Left Menu

Surge of Hilsa Fish Imports From Bangladesh for Durga Puja

Over 50 metric tonnes of Hilsa fish have been imported to West Bengal from Bangladesh ahead of the Durga Puja festival. The import is in line with the yearly tradition, expected to total 2,000 metric tonnes by October 12. The fish are sold across various markets, with more shipments anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:20 IST
Surge of Hilsa Fish Imports From Bangladesh for Durga Puja
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost for fish lovers in West Bengal, more than 50 metric tonnes of Hilsa have arrived from Bangladesh just in time for Durga Puja festivities. Importers revealed that this is part of an interim allowance by Bangladesh's government, which is expected to increase the import total to over 2,000 metric tonnes by mid-October.

Syed Anwar Maqsood, secretary of the Fish Importers' Association, confirmed that the initial consignment has already been distributed across wholesale markets in Kolkata and surrounding districts. He added that another consignment of a similar amount is due to arrive shortly, although customers have expressed dissatisfaction with the current size and taste of the fish.

Despite these concerns, the demand for Hilsa remains high. Bangladesh's interim government has adjusted its export policy, agreeing to send up to 3,000 tonnes to India. This decision comes as a goodwill gesture to mark the Durga Puja, a tradition that has continued for several years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024