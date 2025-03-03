Odisha's Agricultural & Seafood Surge: Global Markets Await

In a significant development for the Indian state of Odisha, Highland Group has formalized a partnership with the retail behemoth Lulu Group to ensure Odisha's premium seafood and agricultural products reach global markets.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Gulfood 2025 event in Dubai, setting a platform for Highland Group to leverage Lulu's extensive network of 257 hypermarkets, reaching over 650,000 daily shoppers across the GCC and the Middle East.

This strategic alliance is not merely a business transaction. It represents a commitment to transforming Odisha's economic landscape, as highlighted by leaders from both Highland and Lulu Groups, empowering local farmers and entwining Odisha's cultural essence with the global food supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)