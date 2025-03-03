Left Menu

Odisha's Agricultural & Seafood Surge: Global Markets Await

The Highland Group and Lulu Group have signed an MoU to promote Odisha's seafood and agricultural products internationally. The agreement, formalized at Gulfood 2025, aims to position Odisha as a global trade powerhouse, enhancing economic growth and international consumer reach with the state's premium produce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:00 IST
Odisha's Agricultural & Seafood Surge: Global Markets Await
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for the Indian state of Odisha, Highland Group has formalized a partnership with the retail behemoth Lulu Group to ensure Odisha's premium seafood and agricultural products reach global markets.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Gulfood 2025 event in Dubai, setting a platform for Highland Group to leverage Lulu's extensive network of 257 hypermarkets, reaching over 650,000 daily shoppers across the GCC and the Middle East.

This strategic alliance is not merely a business transaction. It represents a commitment to transforming Odisha's economic landscape, as highlighted by leaders from both Highland and Lulu Groups, empowering local farmers and entwining Odisha's cultural essence with the global food supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025