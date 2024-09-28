Fireworks Unit Explosion Guts Warehouse, Causes Panic in Sattur

An explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Sattur resulted in a warehouse being completely gutted, according to local police on Saturday.

The blast also damaged several houses intended for factory workers while fire tenders from Sattur and Sivakasi were deployed to control the blaze.

A senior revenue official stated that the warehouse's licence has been suspended pending an enquiry into alleged violations. Two individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, but thankfully, no lives were lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)