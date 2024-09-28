Left Menu

Fireworks Unit Explosion Guts Warehouse, Causes Panic in Sattur

An explosion at a fireworks unit in Sattur resulted in a completely gutted warehouse and damaged nearby houses. Fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze, and the unit's licence has been suspended pending an inquiry. Two persons have been detained; no casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:13 IST
An explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Sattur resulted in a warehouse being completely gutted, according to local police on Saturday.

The blast also damaged several houses intended for factory workers while fire tenders from Sattur and Sivakasi were deployed to control the blaze.

A senior revenue official stated that the warehouse's licence has been suspended pending an enquiry into alleged violations. Two individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, but thankfully, no lives were lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

