Fireworks Unit Explosion Guts Warehouse, Causes Panic in Sattur
An explosion at a fireworks unit in Sattur resulted in a completely gutted warehouse and damaged nearby houses. Fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze, and the unit's licence has been suspended pending an inquiry. Two persons have been detained; no casualties were reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:13 IST
- Country:
- India
An explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Sattur resulted in a warehouse being completely gutted, according to local police on Saturday.
The blast also damaged several houses intended for factory workers while fire tenders from Sattur and Sivakasi were deployed to control the blaze.
A senior revenue official stated that the warehouse's licence has been suspended pending an enquiry into alleged violations. Two individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, but thankfully, no lives were lost.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drone Fragments Hit Kyiv Municipal Building, No Fire Reports
Delhi Police Files FIR Over Firecracker Incident Outside CM Kejriwal's Residence
Delhi Police files FIR over fireworks outside Kejriwal's residence
Delhi Police Files FIR Over Firecrackers Post Kejriwal's Jail Release
Delhi Controversy: Firecrackers Ban Violated Outside CM's Residence