Israel Prepares for Grim Handover Amid Ongoing Gaza Ceasefire

Israel awaits the return of the bodies of two young captives, amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations. The exchange underlines the conflict's human cost, and criticism for the deal is mixed with public support. Both nations remain divided over Gaza's future, complicating peace prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Israel braces for the somber return of infant Kfir Bibas and his brother Ariel. Their deaths symbolize the deep trauma of the October 7 Hamas attack. Thursday's handover involves their mother Shiri and another hostage under the Gaza ceasefire agreement mediated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt.

The event is marked by gatherings in Khan Younis, as four coffins await identification pending DNA confirmation. Shadows of conflict linger with accusations of ceasefire violations, yet a fragile peace persists since January 19, accompanied by exchanges of hostages for prisoners.

Amidst tense negotiations, Israelis debate the merits of the deal. Despite dissent, public sentiment largely favors maintaining the ceasefire until all captives are repatriated. With upcoming talks addressing remaining hostages and governance, a future agreement remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

