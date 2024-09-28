World Mourns the Loss of Dame Maggie Smith

The world is mourning the death of Dame Maggie Smith, the beloved Harry Potter and Oscar-winning actress, who died on Friday at the age of 89. Bollywood actors, including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others, took to social media to pay heartfelt tributes to the legendary actress.

Priyanka Chopra shared a video of Dame Maggie Smith on her Instagram story, writing, "The end of an era. Rest in peace, Dame Maggie Smith." Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of the late actress with the caption "Forever in Power," adding a star and heart emoji.

She also quoted one of Smith's memorable lines from Downton Abbey: "I am a woman dear. I can be as contrary as I choose." Ananya Panday honored the actress with a special tribute on her Instagram story, joining many others in remembering the extraordinary career and life's work of the celebrated star.

Smith's career was marked by a variety of memorable roles in films such as Murder by Death (1976), Sister Act (1992), and Hook (1991). In The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011), she played a cantankerous retiree, delighting audiences with her wit and charm. Her television work included an Emmy-winning role in Downton Abbey and an Emmy Award for My House in Umbria. She was also nominated for roles in Suddenly Last Summer and David Copperfield.

In her personal life, Smith was married to playwright Beverley Cross from 1975 until his death in 1998. Previously, she was married to actor Robert Stephens, with whom she had two sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, who both became successful actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)