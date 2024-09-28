Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa's Chess Journey: Triumphs and Tribulations

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa recently opened up about the physical and mental challenges of playing chess non-stop throughout the year. Despite these hardships, the 19-year-old from Chennai led India to its first-ever chess Olympiad gold in Budapest, becoming a national hero in the process.

Praggnanandhaa is gearing up for the Global Chess League (GCL) in London, an event co-organized by Tech Mahindra and the international chess federation (FIDE). Representing the Magnus Carlsen-led Alpine SG Pipers, he aims to recapture his previous form and continue to shine on the global stage.

The Grandmaster also highlighted the growing popularity of chess in India and worldwide, attributing much of the sport's rising profile to the influence of five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand. Despite the rushed schedule, Praggnanandhaa remains focused and is determined to excel in the upcoming tournaments, including the GCL starting October 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)