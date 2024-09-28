Mamata Banerjee to Inaugurate Durga Puja Pandals

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is poised to start inaugurating Durga Puja pandals from Tuesday, according to a reliable source in the state secretariat. Kicking off the series of inaugurations, Banerjee will reportedly open the puja of 'Sreebhumi Sporting Club' in Lake Town on October 1, a day ahead of 'Mahalaya.'

The marquee for this puja, orchestrated by Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose, is fashioned as a replica of the renowned Lord Balaji temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, Banerjee is scheduled to inaugurate three new fire stations—one in Dubrajpur, Birbhum district, and two in Birpara, Alipurduar district, as informed by secretariat sources.

Starting from Mahalaya, the Chief Minister may also commence inaugurating multiple pujas across Kolkata and various districts, added the source.

(With inputs from agencies.)