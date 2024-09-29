Left Menu

India's Path to a Developed Bharat: A Vision for Global Change

India's quest for a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India is being closely watched globally, according to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the UN General Assembly. He emphasized the transformative potential of digital and fintech innovations, and the country's focus on vulnerable groups, employment, and global cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 29-09-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 00:44 IST
India's Path to a Developed Bharat: A Vision for Global Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's aspirations for a 'Viksit Bharat,' or developed India, are under global scrutiny, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced at the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

Jaishankar highlighted India's advancements in technology, such as moon landings and global vaccine distribution, as benchmarks of its development journey. He stressed the importance of offering hope and optimism in troubled times, showcasing how India's digital and fintech revolutions have transformed daily life.

Jaishankar pointed to India's focus on aiding vulnerable groups, including women, farmers, and youth, and promoting employment and entrepreneurship. He urged global cooperation, especially among nations of the Global South, to tackle worldwide challenges collectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chile Unveils 2025 Budget Focused on Security and Social Services

Chile Unveils 2025 Budget Focused on Security and Social Services

 Global
2
Israeli Strikes Escalate With First Hit Inside Beirut

Israeli Strikes Escalate With First Hit Inside Beirut

 Global
3
Austria's Freedom Party Seeks Coalition After Historic Win

Austria's Freedom Party Seeks Coalition After Historic Win

 Global
4
Stephen Larkham's Tenure Extended as Brumbies Head Coach Through 2026

Stephen Larkham's Tenure Extended as Brumbies Head Coach Through 2026

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024