India's Path to a Developed Bharat: A Vision for Global Change

India's aspirations for a 'Viksit Bharat,' or developed India, are under global scrutiny, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced at the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

Jaishankar highlighted India's advancements in technology, such as moon landings and global vaccine distribution, as benchmarks of its development journey. He stressed the importance of offering hope and optimism in troubled times, showcasing how India's digital and fintech revolutions have transformed daily life.

Jaishankar pointed to India's focus on aiding vulnerable groups, including women, farmers, and youth, and promoting employment and entrepreneurship. He urged global cooperation, especially among nations of the Global South, to tackle worldwide challenges collectively.

