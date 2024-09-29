India's Path to a Developed Bharat: A Vision for Global Change
India's quest for a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India is being closely watched globally, according to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the UN General Assembly. He emphasized the transformative potential of digital and fintech innovations, and the country's focus on vulnerable groups, employment, and global cooperation.
India's aspirations for a 'Viksit Bharat,' or developed India, are under global scrutiny, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced at the UN General Assembly on Saturday.
Jaishankar highlighted India's advancements in technology, such as moon landings and global vaccine distribution, as benchmarks of its development journey. He stressed the importance of offering hope and optimism in troubled times, showcasing how India's digital and fintech revolutions have transformed daily life.
Jaishankar pointed to India's focus on aiding vulnerable groups, including women, farmers, and youth, and promoting employment and entrepreneurship. He urged global cooperation, especially among nations of the Global South, to tackle worldwide challenges collectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Infosys to Drive LIC's Digital Transformation with NextGen Platform
Schreiber Champions Digital Transformation to Boost Economic Growth and Enhance National Security
CARD91 Unveils Revolutionary 3-in-1 Card at Global Fintech Fest 2024
India's Multilateral Engagement: A Pathway for the Global South
M2P Fintech Secures Rs 850 Crore in First Close of Series D Funding