Shah Rukh Khan Triumphs at IIFA 2024; 'Animal' Dominates Awards Night
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won the best actor award at IIFA 2024 for 'Jawan'. The film 'Animal' under Sandeep Reddy Vanga's direction clinched awards for best picture, director, and supporting actor. Other notable winners included Rani Mukerji for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' and Shabana Azmi for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan clinched the best actor award at the IIFA 2024 ceremony for his role in 'Jawan'.
The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film 'Animal' dominated the evening, taking home trophies for best picture, director, and supporting actor.
Other notable awards included Rani Mukerji for best actress in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway,' and Shabana Azmi as best supporting actress for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.
