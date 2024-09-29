From Paris Catwalks to Chonky Penguins: The Latest in Entertainment

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The Hermes Spring Summer runway show in Paris saw a parade of tan leather mesh crop tops and calfskin coats briefly interrupted by three PETA activists calling for a stop to exotic skin usage.

In another headline, Britain has banned supermodel Naomi Campbell from being a charity trustee for five years after an inquiry revealed misused funds. Naomi Campbell, famed for her runway dominance in the 1990s, allegedly utilized charity funds for personal luxuries.

Dame Maggie Smith, celebrated for her roles in Shakespeare, "Harry Potter," and "Downton Abbey," has passed away at 89. Smith was lauded for her sharp intelligence, waspish wit, and perfectionist nature.

Lastly, Katy Perry's affection for a chubby Australian penguin chick named Pesto has gone viral. During her visit to Melbourne for the Australian Football League Grand Final, Perry expressed her desire to "kiss Pesto."

