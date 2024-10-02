Trump Campaigns in Democratic Stronghold Ahead of Key Debate

Former President Donald Trump spent more than an hour campaigning in Dane County, Wisconsin—a crucial Democratic stronghold for Kamala Harris—in the lead-up to Tuesday night's vice-presidential debate.

Trump, who had never campaigned in Dane County before, appeared at a manufacturing facility in Waunakee and addressed hundreds of attendees. He veered between issues such as foreign policy, crime, and immigration while critiquing Harris and outgoing President Joe Biden.

Trump's itinerary included a subsequent stop at a museum in Milwaukee, aiming to solidify support from the city's conservative suburbs. Both stops occurred before the debate between Trump's running mate JD Vance and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz.

(With inputs from agencies.)