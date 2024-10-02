Repeated Detention: Ladakhi Protesters Keep Up Statehood Demand

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 Ladakhis were detained again by the Delhi Police, mere hours after their initial release late Tuesday night. The group continues their indefinite fast at various police stations, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The protesters, undeterred, were adamant about marching towards central Delhi, leading to their renewed detention. Sonam Wangchuk remains held at Bawana police station, with others spread across Narela Industrial Area, Alipur, and Kanjhawala police stations, according to a senior police officer.

The detentions began at the Singhu border on Monday night where the group, led by Wangchuk on a 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' from Leh, was stopped for violating prohibitory orders. The protest, organized by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, demands statehood for Ladakh and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The detained protesters have vowed to continue their fast if denied access to Gandhi Smriti on Wednesday.

