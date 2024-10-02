Left Menu

Repeated Detention: Ladakhi Protesters Keep Up Statehood Demand

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 Ladakhis were detained again after their release by Delhi Police. They persist with their indefinite fast to press demands for Ladakh's statehood, Sixth Schedule inclusion, and other issues. The group was previously detained at the Singhu border for violating prohibitory orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 09:16 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 09:16 IST
Repeated Detention: Ladakhi Protesters Keep Up Statehood Demand
Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 Ladakhis were detained again by the Delhi Police, mere hours after their initial release late Tuesday night. The group continues their indefinite fast at various police stations, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The protesters, undeterred, were adamant about marching towards central Delhi, leading to their renewed detention. Sonam Wangchuk remains held at Bawana police station, with others spread across Narela Industrial Area, Alipur, and Kanjhawala police stations, according to a senior police officer.

The detentions began at the Singhu border on Monday night where the group, led by Wangchuk on a 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' from Leh, was stopped for violating prohibitory orders. The protest, organized by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, demands statehood for Ladakh and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The detained protesters have vowed to continue their fast if denied access to Gandhi Smriti on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024